Consolidated Water (CWCO) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Consolidated Water earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.895913648144 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

CWCO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. 155,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,449. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

