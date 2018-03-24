Contrasting Ducommun (DCO) and FLIR Systems (FLIR)

Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) and FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ducommun alerts:

This table compares Ducommun and FLIR Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 3.60% 6.82% 2.75% FLIR Systems 5.96% 14.54% 9.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ducommun and FLIR Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 1 3 0 2.75 FLIR Systems 0 2 3 1 2.83

Ducommun presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. FLIR Systems has a consensus price target of $51.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Ducommun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ducommun is more favorable than FLIR Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Ducommun has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLIR Systems has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of FLIR Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ducommun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of FLIR Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FLIR Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ducommun does not pay a dividend. FLIR Systems pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ducommun and FLIR Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $558.18 million 0.59 $20.07 million $1.74 16.59 FLIR Systems $1.80 billion 3.80 $107.22 million $0.78 63.06

FLIR Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun. Ducommun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLIR Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FLIR Systems beats Ducommun on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES has over three product offerings in electronics manufacturing for various applications, including complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and electronic, electromechanical and mechanical assemblies. The SS segment offers over three product offerings to support a customer base, including commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection. Its Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions. Its Instruments segment provides devices that image, measure and assess thermal energy, gases and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications under the FLIR and Extech brands. Its OEM & Emerging Markets segment provides thermal imaging camera cores and components. Its Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments. Its Security segment develops and manufactures a range of cameras and video recording systems. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments and integrated platform solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.