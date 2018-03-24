Contrasting Plains GP (PAGP) & Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP -2.79% 0.73% 0.34% Enterprise Products Partners 9.57% 12.52% 5.41%

Volatility & Risk

Plains GP has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plains GP and Enterprise Products Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $26.22 billion 0.13 -$731.00 million ($4.63) -4.69 Enterprise Products Partners $29.24 billion 1.80 $2.80 billion $1.30 18.71

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Plains GP. Plains GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Products Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plains GP and Enterprise Products Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 0 7 11 0 2.61 Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 16 0 3.00

Plains GP presently has a consensus price target of $26.29, suggesting a potential upside of 21.06%. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus price target of $31.12, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than Plains GP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Plains GP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Plains GP pays out -25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 130.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Plains GP on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas. The Transportation segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment operations consist of the merchant-related activities.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The Company’s midstream energy operations include natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage, and import and export terminals, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals, and related services, and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems.

