Contrasting Superconductor Technologies (SCON) and SeaChange International (SEAC)

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ: SCON) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies -2,145.72% -102.77% -93.10% SeaChange International -42.52% -5.91% -3.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SeaChange International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Superconductor Technologies and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 SeaChange International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Superconductor Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. SeaChange International has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.71%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Risk and Volatility

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and SeaChange International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $450,000.00 26.53 -$11.11 million ($0.90) -1.11 SeaChange International $83.79 million 1.19 -$71.24 million ($0.98) -2.88

Superconductor Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superconductor Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment. The Company develops products for the utility and telecommunications industries. The Company offers family of products, including SuperLink, which combines a specialized filter using HTS technology with a cryogenic cooler and a low-noise amplifier; AmpLink, which provides duplexing and uplink enhancement for personal communications service (PCS) and advanced wireless services (AWS) base stations, and SuperPlex, which provides a line of multiplexing solutions to reduce the need for additional antennas and coaxial cable feed lines, while providing functionality in both the 850 megahertz (MHz) cellular band and the 1,900 MHz PCS band.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies. SeaChange sells its software products and services across the world, to television service providers, including cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies. Its systems enable service providers to offer other interactive television services that allow subscribers to receive personalized services and interact with their video devices. Its business consists of three product areas: multiscreen video backoffice, advertising and video gateway software solutions. It also offers SeaChange Infusion Advanced Advertising Platform, Adrenalin, SeaChange Infusion Advanced Advertising Platform and Nucleus.

