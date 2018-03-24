Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

In other Cooper Tire & Rubber news, Director Robert D. Welding acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1,109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 522,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 479,671 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,095,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,409,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,838,000 after buying an additional 270,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,367,000 after buying an additional 242,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,537,000.

CTB stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $28.35. 736,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,516.32, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $757.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

