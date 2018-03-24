CrevaCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, CrevaCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $11,482.00 and $337.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrevaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001492 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded 254.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin Profile

CrevaCoin (CREVA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. CrevaCoin’s official website is www.crevacoin.com.

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase CrevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

