Critical Contrast: Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) versus Prothena (PRTA)

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: WINT) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prothena has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics and Prothena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prothena 0 1 9 0 2.90

Prothena has a consensus target price of $75.80, suggesting a potential upside of 98.38%. Given Prothena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prothena is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Prothena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $2.04 million 4.03 -$39.49 million ($71.80) -0.04 Prothena $27.52 million 53.39 -$153.23 million ($4.06) -9.41

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prothena. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Prothena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -1,205.47% N/A -345.52% Prothena -556.84% -33.37% -27.92%

Summary

Prothena beats Windtree Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). The Company has generated monoclonal antibodies that selectively bind to amyloidogenic (diseased) forms of the Transthyretin (TTR)-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR) protein. The Company’s pipeline also includes late discovery-stage programs for which the Company is testing the efficacy of antibodies in preclinical models of diseases related to amyloid or cell adhesion.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.