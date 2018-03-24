Critical Review: Kura Oncology (KURA) versus Curis (CRIS)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kura Oncology and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$35.43 million ($1.54) -11.98 Curis $9.90 million 11.88 -$53.31 million ($0.37) -1.92

Kura Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Kura Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Kura Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -53.91% -44.75% Curis -538.66% -250.55% -72.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kura Oncology and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. Curis has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 885.92%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats Curis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. It focuses on the development of small molecule product candidates that targets cell-signaling pathways, which drives the progression of certain cancers. It is developing its lead product candidate, tipifarnib, which is a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, in both solid tumors and blood cancers. It is advancing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular-signal-regulated kinase (ERK), as a treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in or other dysregulation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), signaling pathway, including pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc. is a biotechnology company seeking to develop and commercialize drug candidates for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s drug candidate is CUDC-907, an orally-available, small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) enzymes. CUDC-907 is an oral, dual inhibitor of Class I and II HDAC, as well as Class I PI3K enzymes. CA-170 is an oral small molecule drug candidate that is designed to selectively target programmed death ligand-1 (PDL1) and V-domain Ig suppressor of T-cell activation (VISTA) immune checkpoint proteins, both of which independently function as negative regulators of immune activation. CA-4948 is an oral small molecule drug candidate that is designed to inhibit the Interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) kinase, which is a transducer of toll-like receptor or certain interleukin receptor signaling pathways.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.