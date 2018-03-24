Critical Survey: Playags (AGS) and AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Playags (NYSE: AGS) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AMC Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Playags does not pay a dividend. AMC Entertainment pays out -21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Playags and AMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playags N/A N/A N/A AMC Entertainment -9.59% -6.04% -1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Playags and AMC Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playags 0 1 4 0 2.80 AMC Entertainment 1 4 8 0 2.54

Playags presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. AMC Entertainment has a consensus target price of $23.68, suggesting a potential upside of 70.37%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than Playags.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Playags and AMC Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playags $211.96 million 3.54 -$45.10 million N/A N/A AMC Entertainment $5.08 billion 0.35 -$487.20 million ($3.75) -3.71

Playags has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMC Entertainment.

Summary

AMC Entertainment beats Playags on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products. The Company’s EGM segment delivers on several EGM cabinets, including ICON, Orion, and Big Red/Colossal Diamonds. It has also developed a new Latin-style bingo cabinet called ALORA, which is used in select international markets, including the Philippines and Brazil.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc. (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc. (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors. The Company also offers a range of food and beverage items, which include popcorn; soft drinks; candy; hot dogs; specialty drinks, including beers, wine and mixed drinks, and made to order hot foods, including menu choices, such as curly fries, chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks. It operates over 900 theatres with approximately 10,000 screens globally, including over 661 theatres with approximately 8,200 screens in the United States and over 244 theatres with approximately 2,200 screens in Europe. The Company’s subsidiary also includes Carmike Cinemas, Inc.

