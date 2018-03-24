Crypto Price Down 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTO)

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Crypto has a market capitalization of $71,092.00 and $5.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,907.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.31 or 0.06023660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.53 or 0.11394900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.01853330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.98 or 0.02414530 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00211808 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00090886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00704664 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.60 or 0.02803410 BTC.

Crypto Coin Profile

CTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,533,550 coins. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto. The official website for Crypto is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto.

Buying and Selling Crypto

Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

