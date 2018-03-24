CybCSec 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (XCS)

CybCSec (CURRENCY:XCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, CybCSec has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CybCSec coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. CybCSec has a market capitalization of $28,929.00 and $0.00 worth of CybCSec was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00210361 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048805 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 68.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CybCSec Coin Profile

CybCSec is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. CybCSec’s total supply is 255,834,082 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,082 coins. CybCSec’s official Twitter account is @CybCSec. The official website for CybCSec is cybcsec.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CybCSec is a proof of stake cryptocurrency, using PoS v3.0 hashing algorithm. It also features an Exchange and several Wallets in its platform. “

CybCSec Coin Trading

CybCSec can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy CybCSec directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CybCSec must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CybCSec using one of the exchanges listed above.

