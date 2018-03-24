Dai Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Gatecoin, Radar Relay and Bibox. Dai has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $258,611.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00763154 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00039082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00165445 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00181255 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 18,429,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, Bibox, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.