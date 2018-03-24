Darden Restaurants (DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $417,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,136.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,786,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,866 shares of company stock worth $7,252,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. 2,723,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10,616.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $100.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

