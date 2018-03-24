Datawallet Market Cap Reaches $17.72 Million (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $500,341.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00763154 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00039082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00165445 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00181255 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to buy Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

