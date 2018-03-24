Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “APPAREL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Deckers Outdoor to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 4.17% 17.72% 12.43% Deckers Outdoor Competitors -21.11% -1.10% 2.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “APPAREL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “APPAREL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $1.79 billion $5.71 million 36.86 Deckers Outdoor Competitors $3.41 billion $202.83 million -18.35

Deckers Outdoor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Deckers Outdoor. Deckers Outdoor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Deckers Outdoor has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deckers Outdoor’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deckers Outdoor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 1 8 5 0 2.29 Deckers Outdoor Competitors 459 2930 4118 146 2.52

Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus price target of $86.23, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. As a group, “APPAREL” companies have a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deckers Outdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor rivals beat Deckers Outdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business. The Company sells accessories, such as handbags and loungewear, through domestic and international retailers, international distributors and directly to end user consumers both domestically and internationally, through its Websites, call centers and retail stores. The Company markets its products primarily under three brands: UGG, Teva and Sanuk. The Company’s other brands include Hoka One One (Hoka), Ahnu and Koolaburra by UGG (Koolaburra). It has a total of over 150 retail stores across the world.

