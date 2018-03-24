Destiny (DES) Price Hits $0.0226 on Top Exchanges

Destiny (CURRENCY:DES) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Destiny has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Destiny has a total market cap of $36,168.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Destiny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Destiny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00044805 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001918 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,662.40 or 3.21828000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00165397 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About Destiny

Destiny (DES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2016. Destiny’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Destiny’s official Twitter account is @CryptoDestiny.

Destiny Coin Trading

Destiny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Destiny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destiny must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destiny using one of the exchanges listed above.

