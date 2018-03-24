Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Insider Robert H. Rudman Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $258,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DLTR stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,641. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,200.41, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $106.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,337,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,577,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,307,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 37.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after purchasing an additional 549,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Insider Robert H. Rudman Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-insider-robert-h-rudman-sells-2764-shares-of-stock.html.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.