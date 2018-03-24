DRDGOLD (DRD) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

News stories about DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DRDGOLD earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3678951564211 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DRD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0426 dividend. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

