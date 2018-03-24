EcoCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $337.00 (ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One EcoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002016 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. EcoCoin has a total market capitalization of $207,637.00 and $337.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EcoCoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00044737 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001919 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,277.50 or 3.27773000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00165419 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

About EcoCoin

EcoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,158,590 coins and its circulating supply is 1,156,784 coins. The official website for EcoCoin is www.ecocoin.us. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin.

EcoCoin Coin Trading

EcoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase EcoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EcoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

