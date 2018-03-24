eGold (EGOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

eGold (CURRENCY:EGOLD) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, eGold has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. eGold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of eGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00768475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00151194 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00182738 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

eGold Token Profile

eGold’s launch date was October 8th, 2017. eGold’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. eGold’s official website is egoldtoken.org. eGold’s official Twitter account is @eGoldToken.

eGold Token Trading

eGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is not possible to purchase eGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eGold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

