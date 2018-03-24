Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

Headlines about Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7140688959694 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EIGR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.09). sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials.

