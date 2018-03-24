Escalade (ESCA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News stories about Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Escalade earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9547487331075 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ESCA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $201.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.16. Escalade has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Escalade had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.09%. sell-side analysts expect that Escalade will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated (Escalade) is a manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods through its subsidiary Escalade Sports. The Company operates in Sporting Goods (Escalade Sports) segment. Escalade Sports manufactures, imports and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key online retailers, traditional department stores and mass merchants.

