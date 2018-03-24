eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (EWLL) Major Shareholder Bistromatics Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (OTCMKTS:EWLL) major shareholder Bistromatics Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bistromatics Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Bistromatics Inc. sold 246,100 shares of eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $27,071.00.

EWLL stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. 302,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 and a PE ratio of -0.39. eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE

eWellness Healthcare Corporation is a physical therapy telemedicine company, which offers insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. The Company’s business model is to license its PHZIO (PHZIO) platform to any physical therapy (PT) clinic in the United States and to offer its PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program.

