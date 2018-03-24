Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect County Bancorp (ICBK) Stock Price

News articles about County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. County Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2574550799057 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ICBK stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICBK. ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on County Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In other County Bancorp news, CFO Glen L. Stiteley purchased 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,806.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect County Bancorp (ICBK) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-county-bancorp-icbk-stock-price.html.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment.

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.