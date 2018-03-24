Financial Analysis: Service Co. International (SCI) versus Its Competitors

Service Co. International (NYSE: SCI) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Service Co. International to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Service Co. International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.10 billion $546.66 million 12.99 Service Co. International Competitors $7.93 billion $546.18 million 8.98

Service Co. International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Service Co. International. Service Co. International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Service Co. International pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Service Co. International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60 Service Co. International Competitors 98 573 700 33 2.48

Service Co. International presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Service Co. International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 17.66% 23.68% 2.38% Service Co. International Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Summary

Service Co. International beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers various brands, such as Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, and Funeraria del Angel. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It sells cemetery property, and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services.

