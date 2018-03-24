Financial Survey: Gannett (GCI) versus Its Rivals

Gannett (NYSE: GCI) is one of 15 public companies in the “PUBLISHING” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gannett to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Gannett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Gannett shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gannett and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett $3.15 billion $6.88 million 164.50 Gannett Competitors $1.40 billion $89.19 million 46.16

Gannett has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Gannett is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gannett and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett 0.22% 13.29% 4.43% Gannett Competitors 7.08% 12.17% 4.38%

Dividends

Gannett pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gannett pays out 1,066.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 63.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gannett has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gannett and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gannett Competitors 38 205 148 10 2.32

As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies have a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Gannett’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gannett has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Gannett has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gannett’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gannett beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom. Gannett Co., Inc. operations comprise 130 daily publications and digital platforms the United States and the United Kingdom; and 435 non-daily publications in the United States and 159 such titles in the United Kingdom. It also provides commercial printing, distribution, marketing, and data services; and owns s1 and Exchange & Mart businesses, and a specialist magazine business. In addition, the company offers digital marketing solutions comprising ReachSearch, ReachDisplay, ReachSocial Ads, and ReachRetargeting digital advertising solutions; ReachSite+ReachEdge, ReachSEO, ReachCast, ReachListings, and TotalLiveChat Web presence solutions; and ReachEdge, a marketing automation platform, as well as Kickserv, a cloud-based business management software for service businesses. The company offers its suite of products and solutions to local businesses through its proprietary technology platform, its sales force, and third-party agencies and resellers. It also operates in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Austria, Brazil, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Gannett SpinCo, Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in May 2015. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

