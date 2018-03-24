Financial Survey: Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) and HealthStream (HSTM)

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE: LH) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corp. of America 12.15% 16.30% 6.38% HealthStream 4.04% 2.73% 1.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and HealthStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corp. of America $10.44 billion 1.59 $1.27 billion $12.21 13.31 HealthStream $247.66 million 3.15 $10.00 million $0.31 78.58

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than HealthStream. Laboratory Corp. of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Laboratory Corp. of America has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Laboratory Corp. of America and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corp. of America 0 5 10 1 2.75 HealthStream 0 4 4 0 2.50

Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus target price of $189.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Laboratory Corp. of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Laboratory Corp. of America is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats HealthStream on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD). The LCD segment is an independent clinical laboratory business, which offers menu of frequently requested and specialty testing through an integrated network of primary and specialty laboratories across the United States. The CDD segment offers drug development services, and provides a range of drug research and development (R&D) and market access services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical device companies across the world. It serves a range of customers, including managed care organizations (MCOs), biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s solutions are provided to a range of customers within the healthcare industry across the continuum of care. Delivered primarily as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the Company’s solutions focus on challenges facing the healthcare workforce and healthcare organizations, including the need to manage, retain, engage and develop healthcare workforce talent; meet compliance requirements; manage ongoing medical staff credentialing and privileging processes, and deliver patient experiences of care in healthcare organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.