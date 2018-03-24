Financial Survey: O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) versus Its Rivals

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) is one of 191 public companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare O'Reilly Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O'Reilly Automotive has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O'Reilly Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares O'Reilly Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O'Reilly Automotive 12.63% 119.05% 14.31% O'Reilly Automotive Competitors -0.22% -207.99% 3.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares O'Reilly Automotive and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio O'Reilly Automotive $8.98 billion $1.13 billion 18.90 O'Reilly Automotive Competitors $8.90 billion $395.71 million -625.94

O'Reilly Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. O'Reilly Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for O'Reilly Automotive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O'Reilly Automotive 0 9 10 1 2.60 O'Reilly Automotive Competitors 2108 11427 15201 588 2.49

O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $250.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 8.02%. Given O'Reilly Automotive’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe O'Reilly Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of O'Reilly Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of O'Reilly Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

O'Reilly Automotive beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories. The Company’s stores offer various services and programs to its customers, such as used oil, oil filter and battery recycling; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; custom hydraulic hoses, and machine shops.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.