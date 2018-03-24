Financial Survey: Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (WF) vs. Its Rivals

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) (NYSE: WF) is one of 103 public companies in the “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) $8.85 billion $1.36 billion 7.75 Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Competitors $2.91 billion $409.20 million -21.30

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of )’s competitors have a beta of 3.44, indicating that their average share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) 15.59% 6.99% 0.46% Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Competitors 12.59% 7.22% 7.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) Competitors 671 3631 4243 187 2.45

As a group, “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies have a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of )’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) competitors beat Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of ) on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (Each representing 3 shares of )

Woori Finance Holdings Co., Ltd. is a financial holding company. The Company serves over 24 million corporate and retail customers with a range of financial services, including commercial banking, credit card, capital market, international banking, wealth management and bancassurance services. The Company’s domestic network consists of more than 1,300 branches and 8,500 cash terminals. Its banking subsidiaries include Woori Bank, Kwangju Bank and Kyongnam Bank. Its non-banking subsidiaries include Woori Investment & Securities, Woori AVIVA Life Insurance, Woori CS Asset Management, Woori Financial, Woori Finance Information System, Woori F&I and Woori Private Equity.

