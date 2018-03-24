First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Insider Georges Antoun Sells 1,800 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $133,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Georges Antoun sold 1,220 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $83,265.00.

FSLR stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.63. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7,531.58, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Standpoint Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Miller Tabak cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

