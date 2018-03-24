FujiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1,815.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00763111 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00154543 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00180171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,310,942,755 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

