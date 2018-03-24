GlobalBoost-Y Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $211.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $199,664.00 and $211.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,714.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.85 or 0.06115510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.17 or 0.11461700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.01862280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.02430380 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00214542 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00088979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00696174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.86 or 0.02819970 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 13,969,663 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is www.globalboost.org. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.