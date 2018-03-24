Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Receives $59.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Godaddy news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $296,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $2,185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,671,982 shares of company stock worth $807,435,238 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. AXA purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Godaddy by 10,297.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 2,150,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,819. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,262.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

