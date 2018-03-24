Goodomy Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Goodomy token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Goodomy has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Goodomy has a market cap of $2.87 million and $25.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00627976 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005280 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000568 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003424 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About Goodomy

Goodomy (GOOD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,350,000 tokens. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goodomy’s official website is goodomy.com.

Buying and Selling Goodomy

Goodomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goodomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

