Great Elm Capital (GECC) Major Shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc Sells 7,145 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $65,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 14,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $98.54, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.47. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -434.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GECC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

