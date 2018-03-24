Hallador Energy (HNRG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hallador Energy earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.4950012642344 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of HNRG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $198.61, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.18.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is an oil and gas exploration company focused on developing coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, is engaged in coal mining in the state of Indiana serving the electric power generation industry. Its projects include Carlisle Mine, Ace in the Hole Mine, Oaktown 1 Mine, Oaktown 2 Mine and Bulldog Mine.

