Harley-Davidson (HOG) & PACCAR (PCAR) Critical Comparison

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harley-Davidson and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 2 12 6 0 2.20 PACCAR 3 10 8 0 2.24

Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus target price of $52.13, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. PACCAR has a consensus target price of $75.58, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than PACCAR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harley-Davidson and PACCAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $4.92 billion 1.42 $521.75 million $2.98 13.91 PACCAR $19.46 billion 1.14 $1.68 billion $4.75 13.25

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Harley-Davidson. PACCAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harley-Davidson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 10.62% 31.23% 5.92% PACCAR 8.61% 19.65% 6.70%

Dividends

Harley-Davidson pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PACCAR pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Harley-Davidson pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PACCAR pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PACCAR has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACCAR beats Harley-Davidson on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services. The Company manufactures and sells at wholesale cruiser and touring motorcycles. The Financial Services segment consists of HDFS, which provides wholesale and retail financing and insurance-related programs to the Harley-Davidson dealers and their retail customers. HDFS is engaged in the business of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. It also manufactures engines, primarily for use in the Company’s trucks, at its facilities in Columbus, Mississippi; Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and Ponta Grossa, Brazil. The Parts segment includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment includes finance and leasing products and services provided to customers and dealers. Its Other business includes the manufacturing and marketing of industrial winches. The Company operates in Australia and Brazil and sells trucks and parts to customers in Asia, Africa, Middle East and South America.

