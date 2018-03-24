HarmonyCoin (HMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3,783.00

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $3,783.00 and approximately $7,929.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00762704 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00164072 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00181305 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co.

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

