Head-To-Head Analysis: Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) vs. Its Competitors

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agribusiness” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cal-Maine Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods -5.18% -1.15% -0.92% Cal-Maine Foods Competitors -18.32% 2.14% 1.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods $1.07 billion -$74.27 million -34.84 Cal-Maine Foods Competitors $8.40 billion $353.86 million 8.34

Cal-Maine Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cal-Maine Foods. Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cal-Maine Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cal-Maine Foods Competitors 221 731 765 49 2.36

Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.69%. As a group, “Agribusiness” companies have a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cal-Maine Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods peers beat Cal-Maine Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products. It classifies all other shell eggs as non-specialty products. The Company markets its specialty shell eggs under the brands, including Egg-Land’s Best, Land O’ Lakes, Farmhouse and 4-Grain. The Company, through Egg-Land’s Best, Inc. (EB), produces, markets and distributes Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes branded eggs. It markets cage-free eggs under its Farmhouse brand and distributes them throughout southeast and southwest regions of the United States. It markets organic, wholesome, cage-free, vegetarian and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand. It also produces, markets and distributes private label specialty shell eggs to customers.

