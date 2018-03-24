Head-To-Head Analysis: ONE Gas (OGS) versus Northwest Natural Gas (NWN)

ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) and Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ONE Gas alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ONE Gas and Northwest Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 3 1 0 0 1.25 Northwest Natural Gas 2 4 0 0 1.67

ONE Gas currently has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Northwest Natural Gas has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Northwest Natural Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Natural Gas is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ONE Gas and Northwest Natural Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $1.54 billion 2.16 $162.99 million $3.08 20.63 Northwest Natural Gas $762.17 million 2.09 -$55.62 million ($1.94) -28.56

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural Gas. Northwest Natural Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Northwest Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 10.59% 8.31% 3.24% Northwest Natural Gas -7.30% 7.75% 2.10%

Volatility & Risk

ONE Gas has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural Gas has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northwest Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ONE Gas pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Natural Gas pays out -97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ONE Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northwest Natural Gas has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years. Northwest Natural Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of ONE Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Northwest Natural Gas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc. is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers. The Company’s natural gas distribution markets in terms of customers are Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka, Kansas, and Austin and El Paso, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its three divisions, Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service and Texas Gas Service, distribute natural gas to approximately 88%, 72% and 13% of the natural gas distribution customers in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 50.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas storage capacity under lease with remaining terms ranging from 1 to 10 years and maximum allowable daily withdrawal capacity of approximately 1.3 Bcf.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The Company’s gas storage business, referred to as the gas storage segment, provides storage services for utilities, gas marketers, electric generators and industrial users from storage facilities located in Oregon and California. The Company’s other segment is referred to as non-utility and consists of non-utility investments and other business activities. The other segment consists of an equity method investment in Trail West Holdings, LLC (TWH) and other pipeline assets in NNG Financial Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.