Head to Head Survey: Genomic Health (GHDX) and GenVec (GNVC)

Genomic Health (NASDAQ: GHDX) and GenVec (NASDAQ:GNVC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genomic Health and GenVec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health $340.75 million 3.23 -$3.85 million ($0.11) -283.00 GenVec N/A N/A N/A ($3.67) -1.96

GenVec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genomic Health. Genomic Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GenVec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genomic Health and GenVec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health 2 5 1 0 1.88 GenVec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genomic Health presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Genomic Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genomic Health is more favorable than GenVec.

Profitability

This table compares Genomic Health and GenVec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health -1.13% -0.83% -0.66% GenVec -3,748.25% -648.22% -271.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Genomic Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of GenVec shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Genomic Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of GenVec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genomic Health beats GenVec on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Epic Sciences, Inc.; license and development agreement with Biocartis N.V.; license agreement with Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About GenVec

GenVec, Inc. (GenVec) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of therapeutics and vaccines. The Company designs, tests and manufactures adenoviral-based product candidates. The Company’s development programs address therapeutic areas, such as hearing loss and balance disorders, as well as vaccines against infectious diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) and malaria. In the area of animal health, it is developing vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). The Company develops and commercializes its product candidates through collaborations. The Company’s lead product candidate is CGF166. The Company’s vaccine candidates include preventative vaccines against RSV and malaria, and a therapeutic vaccine for HSV. The Company is developing vaccine and anti-viral candidates for the prevention and containment of FMD outbreaks.

