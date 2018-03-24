Head-To-Head Survey: New Media Investment Group (NEWM) and Its Competitors

New Media Investment Group (NYSE: NEWM) is one of 15 public companies in the “PUBLISHING” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare New Media Investment Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Media Investment Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Investment Group $1.34 billion -$910,000.00 -867.50 New Media Investment Group Competitors $1.40 billion $89.19 million 46.16

New Media Investment Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Media Investment Group. New Media Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of New Media Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of New Media Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New Media Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. New Media Investment Group pays out -7,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 63.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. New Media Investment Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. New Media Investment Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

New Media Investment Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Media Investment Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Media Investment Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Investment Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Media Investment Group Competitors 38 205 148 10 2.32

As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies have a potential downside of 0.77%. Given New Media Investment Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Media Investment Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares New Media Investment Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Investment Group -0.07% 4.18% 2.27% New Media Investment Group Competitors 7.08% 12.17% 4.38%

Summary

New Media Investment Group rivals beat New Media Investment Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. The Company’s segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing, Western US Publishing and BridgeTower. It focuses on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets. It is a publisher of local newspapers and related publications. As of December 25, 2016, its portfolio of media assets spanned across 538 markets and 36 states. As of December 25, 2016, its products included 631 community print publications, 538 Websites and two yellow page directories. Its directory portfolio includes Surewest Directories located in and around the Sacramento, California area, primarily in Roseville, California. The Roseville directory serves the local Roseville community. It also owns additional directory based in Mt. Shasta, California. Propel is its business services product line with digital products designed for small and midsized businesses (SMBs).

