Head to Head Survey: Porter Bancorp (PBIB) vs. German American Bancorp. (GABC)

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIB) and German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Porter Bancorp and German American Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porter Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp. 0 4 0 0 2.00

German American Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.74%. Given German American Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp. is more favorable than Porter Bancorp.

Dividends

German American Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Porter Bancorp does not pay a dividend. German American Bancorp. pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Porter Bancorp and German American Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porter Bancorp $42.38 million 1.96 $38.45 million $6.14 2.24 German American Bancorp. $142.88 million 5.27 $40.67 million $1.64 20.02

German American Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Porter Bancorp. Porter Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Porter Bancorp and German American Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porter Bancorp 90.63% 14.83% 0.68% German American Bancorp. 28.47% 10.80% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

Porter Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp. has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Porter Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of German American Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Porter Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of German American Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

German American Bancorp. beats Porter Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Porter Bancorp Company Profile

Porter Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, PBI Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank with a range of commercial and personal banking products. It offers retail and commercial deposit products. It offers drive-in banking facilities, automatic teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, treasury management services, remote deposit services, electronic funds transfers through automated clearing house services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, cash management, vault services, and loan and deposit sweep accounts. It operates banking offices in approximately 12 counties in Kentucky. Its markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Henry and Bullitt. It serves south central Kentucky and southern Kentucky from banking offices in Butler, Green, Hart, Edmonson, Barren, Warren, Ohio and Daviess Counties.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other. The core banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in its local markets. The core banking segment also involves the sale of residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The trust and investment advisory services segment involves providing trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services to customers. The insurance segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products, in its banking subsidiary’s local markets.

