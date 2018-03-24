Head-To-Head Survey: Willbros Group (WG) & Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Willbros Group (NYSE: WG) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Willbros Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Willbros Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Willbros Group and Liberty Oilfield Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willbros Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Oilfield Services 0 1 8 0 2.89

Willbros Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 610.53%. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus target price of $29.29, suggesting a potential upside of 64.25%. Given Willbros Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willbros Group is more favorable than Liberty Oilfield Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willbros Group and Liberty Oilfield Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willbros Group $731.68 million 0.02 -$47.75 million ($1.08) -0.18 Liberty Oilfield Services $1.49 billion 1.41 N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Willbros Group.

Profitability

This table compares Willbros Group and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willbros Group -8.45% -54.91% -16.66% Liberty Oilfield Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Willbros Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willbros Group Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving the oil and gas and power industries with offerings that primarily include construction, maintenance and facilities development services. The Company operates through three segments: Oil & Gas, Utility T&D and Canada. The Company provides services through operating subsidiaries. The Company’s segments operated primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company provides construction, maintenance and lifecycle extension services to the midstream markets. The Company provides a range of services in electric and natural gas transmission and distribution, including engineering, procurement, maintenance and construction, repair and restoration of utility infrastructure. It is engaged in construction, maintenance and fabrication, including integrity and supporting civil work, general mechanical and facility construction, application program interface (API) storage tanks, general and modular fabrication.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It has 19 active fleets. The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

