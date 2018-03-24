Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Helios and Matheson Analytics earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.2561577021702 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HMNY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 3,853,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc is an information technology services company. The Company offers its clients a suite of services of predictive analytics with technology. The Company provides offerings in the areas of application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure and information management, and analytics services.

