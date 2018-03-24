Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld Acquires 7,506 Shares

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld bought 7,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CUBA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Get Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 94.4% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 306,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld Acquires 7,506 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/herzfeld-caribbean-basin-fund-inc-cuba-director-thomas-j-herzfeld-acquires-7506-shares.html.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies, including the United States-based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country or that have at least 50% of the value of their assets in a Caribbean Basin Country or that derive at least 50% of their total revenue from operations in a Caribbean Basin Country (collectively, Caribbean Basin Companies).

Receive News & Ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.