HMS (HMSY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.50) on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMSY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.74. 789,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,168. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,386.77, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. HMS has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.77 million. HMS had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $3,487,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HMS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 567,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,279,000 after purchasing an additional 316,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HMS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/hms-hmsy-upgraded-at-bidaskclub.html.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.