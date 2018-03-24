Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley Acquires 3,704 Shares of Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley purchased 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $26,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HWCC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,002. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32, a P/E ratio of -359.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 827,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,813 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 485,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 129,826 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 41,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

HWCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houston Wire & Cable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Houston Wire & Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

