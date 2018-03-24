IDACORP Inc (IDA) CFO Steven R. Keen Sells 3,557 Shares of Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. 363,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.65. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,327.70, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $305.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several analysts have commented on IDA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 361,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $4,996,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 424,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $38,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

