Immune Design (IMDZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

IMDZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immune Design in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Immune Design in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of IMDZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 362,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,655. Immune Design has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Immune Design had a negative net margin of 720.81% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Immune Design will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carlos V. Paya sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $33,234.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $477,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leo Guthart acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,959 shares of company stock worth $58,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer.

